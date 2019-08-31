AVON PARK — City workers are preparing for the storm and will be in place to go to work, as soon as it is safe, to clear streets and maintain city services.
City Manager David Flowers said, “We are pretty much ready for anything that comes our way right now.
“We still don’t have the generator hooked up to City Hall right now, but that is not going to be a crisis for us because we have got other avenues we can do to move our operations. We can go to the Fire Department or Public Works.”
Concerning the city’s water and sewer systems, all generators have been prepped and are ready to go, he said.
Some of the city’s Public Works personnel will be on staff 24/7 starting about 12-24 hours prior to the storm’s arrival, Flowers said. They will be ready and as soon as the high winds subside after the hurricane passes there will be crews on the streets making sure the roadways are clear and everybody is basically safe.
With the expected arrival of a second clamshell truck on Friday, the city is planning to operate both clamshell trucks through the weekend to pick up debris that is currently out there so if there are high winds the debris doesn’t get blown all over town, he said.
The MLK Center, which serves an emergency shelter is operated by the county, Flowers advised. The county will be making the decision on whether it will need to be opened. The county would provide the staffing.
“We are just sitting here ready to go,” he said.
The Avon Park Executive Airport Terminal is closed until further notice, according to the city's website.
The City Council planned to declare a state of emergency for the City of Avon Park and discuss storm preparation by city staff at a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday.
There is a Community Redevelopment Agency Board Meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. There has been no word yet on whether or not it will be postponed or cancelled.
