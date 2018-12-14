AVON PARK — The Avon Park city manager position had 15 applicants by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline with six of those listed as Avon Park residents.
The City Council made current Avon Park residency part of the qualifications for the position, which means there may be little or no consideration for the non-resident candidates.
Aside from the six Avon Park applicants there were three others from Highlands County who are listed as residents of Sebring.
A candidate will be selected at a special City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Thursday that she thought council would have discussed the selection process at the Monday council meeting, but since it lasted until 9:45 p.m. there wasn’t time.
“We will probably discuss it on the 20th when we go through the process at our special meeting,” she said.
Sutherland presumes someone from the city staff will be calling the candidates about the special meeting so the City Council can have a few minutes with them at the meeting.
The advertised annual salary for the position is “$90,000 plus excellent benefit package.”
The most recent applicants, and their current or most recent position and where they live, are:
• Vince Akhimie – management consultant, Lakeland.
• Lyndon L. Bonner – former county commissioner, Flagler Beach.
• John T. Canfield – economic crime advisor, Sebring.
• Lawrence W. Mcnaul – city manager, Iowa.
• Olivia Minshew – assistant city manager of Wauchula, Avon Park.
• Kevin Nelson — former executive director, Minnesota.
The previous applicants for the city manager position are:
• Ash Benzo, treasurer, City of Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale.
• Ryan Danzey, volunteer manager for Highlands County Habitat for Humanity, Sebring.
• Timothy Day, until September 2018, was the association manager of Seven Lakes Golf and Tennis, an adult condominium community in Fort Myers, Cape Coral.
• David Flowers, facilities manager for Central Florida Healthcare, Avon Park.
• Judith E. Haggadone, retired postmaster, Sebring.
• Bill Lawrence, town manager of Warren, Maine.
• Tonya Marshall, assistant business office manager, Royal Care, Avon Park.
• Samantha Mootoosammy, , U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, Avon Park .
• Mark Schrader, retired chief deputy, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.