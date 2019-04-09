AVON PARK — The City of Charm will not be a city of cheers on Sunday mornings with the City Council voting 4-1 in favor of keeping the Sunday alcohol sales time unchanged.
For Avon Park residents their rum run will have to wait until 1 p.m. or face a little more driving time for their wine to where the start of Sunday alcohol sales has been moved up.
Lake Placid changed to a 7 a.m. Sunday start time for alcohol sales in 2014. Unincorporated Highlands County went to a 7 a.m. start time for alcohol sales in January and Sebring got a jump on everybody in February by approving alcohol sales at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
At Monday’s Avon Park City Council meeting, Councilman Stanley Spurlock made the motion to keep the Sunday sales time unchanged with Councilwoman Brenda Gray seconding the motion.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland cast the sole “no” vote.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he heard from many citizens who wanted to keep it as it is and most of the council said that was what they heard.
A few council members said they would consider a change if there had been a large turnout of people at one of the recent council meetings who wanted change, he said.
The issue has come up in the past, about a couple of times in the past couple of decades, Anderson said. In the past there was a huge turnout with a lot of churches involved and things like that, Anderson said.
“It was a little lackluster on the part of the public to come and voice their opinion,” he said. “So if there is no real push to change something, if it isn’t broke, why fix it?”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he believed if businesses wanted a change they would come forward and say so.
He would consider it if people come forward, but nobody wants to make that choice in the community, Barnard said.
“That is just the way it is; Avon Park is different; we’re smaller,” he said.
Sutherland said she continues to believe it is a “resident and business freedom choice.” If they don’t want to sell alcohol at a particular time then they don’t have to.
“I don’t think that government should be imposing those types of rules on our citizens, they don’t do it for cigarettes so why are we doing it for alcohol?” she said.
The others changed it and she believed the momentum was there for a change in Avon Park, Sutherland said. Some of the business owners are worried about the stigma that if they speak before the council in favor of allowing earlier alcohol sales they will be chastised or their business would be looked upon in a weird way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.