By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The Community Redevelopment Agency Board increased the maximum amount for residential facade grants for both the Southside and Main Street CRA districts.
The members of the City Council continue to serve as the CRA Board as the city works toward making the CRA Advisory Board an autonomous board.
CRA Board Member Maria Sutherland suggested two categories for facade grants, businesses and residential, and increasing the maximum residential facade grant from $1,500 to $2,000. The change would allow for more work to be done, she noted, saying $1,500 can’t do much except paint the house.
CRA Advisory Board Member Bill Jarrett said the Advisory Board had not discussed it, but would likely want to be part of the conversation.
CRA Board Member Jim Barnard said he did not have a problem with the $1,500 amount, which allows more facade grants that can be given on the Southside. The amount should be the same for every location.
CRA Board Member Garrett Anderson said the revenue changes depending on the CRA. It would make perfect sense that businesses would get more money than homes because they are generating most of the revenue.
“If you don’t have businesses, you are not going to create jobs, and with no jobs there is no use for the home anyway,” he said. “I do like having an autonomous CRA Advisory Board.
“I hope that one day we move to an autonomous board altogether. I like the life that has been breathed into it. I hear a lot of people talking about the CRA Advisory Board than they used to. I think it is doing great. I can’t wait until it is autonomous.”
CRA Board Member Brenda Gray said the facade grant maximum should be raised to $2,000 for the Southside. Gray made a motion, which was seconded by Sutherland, to increase it to $2,000.
Sutherland said the change should include the Main Street CRA.
The motion was approved by a 3-2 vote with Barnard and Anderson voting “no.”
Then Gray said she agreed with Sutherland that it should be increased “across the board” to include the Main Street CRA.
Sutherland noted if the CRA Advisory Board disagrees with the change, the CRA Board can rescind it based on their discussion.
The motion to increase the residential facade grant maximum to $2,000 for both the Southside and Main Street CRAs was approved by a 4-1 vote with Anderson voting “no.”
The business maximum CRA facade grant is $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.