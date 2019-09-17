By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — It appears to be the calm after the storm with little work being done on the intersection improvements at U.S. 27 and State Road 64 (Main Street).
When Hurricane Dorian appeared to be a threat to Highlands County, the road crews prepared for the storm, but now there is more work to be done.
Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Specialist Brian Rick said barricades were removed for Dorian and it did impede work while the weather was bad, but crews are now working on items that need to be addressed before completing the job.
They are waiting 14 days to apply a final pave on some areas of the road because the asphalt has to cure, he said. Permanent markings will be placed on the roadway, including on the concrete pavement, over the next couple of weeks.
It appears there is a break from the frequent lane closures that were necessary for the extensive project that started in June 2018, but Rick said the project will still require additional lane closures.
“While permanent markings are placed on concrete pavement there will be intermittent lane closures for motorists,” Rick said. “Once the asphalt has cured, intermittent lane closures may occur while crews final pave and stripe with permanent markings.”
The contractor is ahead of schedule and fully expects to finish the project earlier than spring 2020, Rick said.
Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board President Gaylin Thomas said she didn’t know what other work was needed at the intersection, but with all the cones (barricades) removed it was “wonderful. It is definitely much improved.”
The project included the replacement of the existing roadway with concrete pavement on U.S. 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, U.S. 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street and on S.R. 64 from Self Avenue to U.S. 27.
The project involved the milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway on U.S. 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on S.R. 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curb and gutter, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights and signing and pavement markers.
The project contractor is Concrete Services, Inc.
The estimated cost of the project is $8 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.