AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park seeks 18 months of unpaid rent and the eviction of a tenant who rented a T-hangar at the Avon Park Executive Airport from the city in 2017.
A complaint was filed by the City of Avon Park on May 22, 2019 in the Court of the 10th Judicial Circuit against Ramon Rojas.
A non-residential eviction summons was also issued for Rojas on May 22, 2019, with a Miami Springs address.
Court records filed June 26 state the process server reported Rojas could not be located at the address, which was for a food service company warehouse.
The city’s complaint states that Rojas has possession of Hangar 48 under a month-to-month lease agreement entered in or about July 14, 2017 with a monthly rent of $234.48, plus applicable Florida sales taxes.
As of May 16, 2019, Rojas has accrued $5,105.90 in unpaid rent representing rent due from December 2017 until May 2019, including tax and late fees, the complaint states. Additional rent will continue to accrue on the 15th day of each month until Rojas delivers possession of Hangar 48 to the city.
The city served Rojas with a three-day notice on May 6, 2019 demanding that he pay the rent due or deliver possession of the premises to the city, but Rojas refuses to do either, according to the complaint.
The court records include a copy of the “three-day notice or quit” notice, which shows it was posted at the Miami Springs address listed for Rojas.
City Manager David Flowers said Wednesday the city is going through the normal eviction process on the hangar because Rojas hasn’t paid and there has been no contact with him since December 2017.
Rojas is believed to be living in South America and he didn’t respond to any of the city’s notices to pay up, so it is in the court system to have him legally evicted, Flowers said.
“We have no idea what is in the hangar until we actually get the eviction taken care of,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.