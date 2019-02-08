AVON PARK — It would be simple to combine the city’s three CRA advisory boards to have an autonomous board that wouldn’t be under the Avon Park City Council, similar to Sebring and 98 percent of the other CRAs in the state. The budgets for each CRA would remain separate.
“We have a very antiquated system with our advisory boards,” Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said. Many of the CRA advisory boards didn’t have any meetings for a period of time.
“It would be simpler for the staff; it would be simpler for the city. I think it would be more effective for the CRAs to have their own executive director that they would hire under the scope of the skill sets that they want,” she said.
Southside CRA Chairman Gerald Snell said as he noted before, the CRAs need an executive director who could also do planning and zoning tasks.
Sutherland said it would be a multi-tasking individual with unique skill sets for economic development and planning and zoning.
She has spoken to all three of the chairpersons of the three CRA advisory boards and they seem to be on board with combining the boards, Sutherland said. She wants to get more input from them, but the council needs to discuss it.
“It works everywhere else,” she said. “There is no reason why it can’t work here. I think the combined effort of all of the advisory board members and the number of businesses they represent and the years of experience they have amongst themselves is probably over 300 ... That is a lot more than this board.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said an autonomous CRA board will have a lot more responsibility.
“I am all for having a CRA that is autonomous from the City Council,” he said. “I really don’t want to preside over the CRA Board.”
The past CRA advisory board members have said they feel they don’t have any power to do anything, Anderson said.
The first thing is having a designated staff person for the CRA, he said. If it is not going to be a full-time staff person only for the CRAs, then maybe the city manager could have a staff person do it as part of their position.
City Manager David Flowers said he was currently working on that.
“I have somebody already on staff who I think would be very good at adding some duties to their plate,” he said. “I am not prepared to make a recommendation right now.”
Sutherland said the CRA chairpersons should meet with Flowers to see if the staff person has the skills that would fit the needs of the CRAs.
There was no formal action taken at the Monday special meeting to combine the CRA boards.
