AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is set to apply for a nearly $1 million grant to extend its water and wastewater lines to the north for two planned manufacturing facilities and to serve future development.
The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting shows the city seeks $971,500 from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund with the design and engineering costing an estimated $104,500 and construction costing $867,000 for the utilities extension.
The grant application notes that the extension of water and wastewater lines to the northern part of Avon Park and Highlands County will provide development opportunities, which will ultimately result in job creation and economic recover for the community.
Already located within this area is Sun Pure Holding, an international plastics recycling and manufacturing company that acquired the old Cargill juice plant and chose Avon Park as the location of their first U.S. production facility, according to the grant application.
The company is working on starting up their initial product line, but without access to city water and wastewater, they cannot adequately sprinkler the buildings, which will allow full operations including the plastics recycling and up to four additional product lines. Full operations and additional productions lines lead to job creation.
Also, Nucor’s steel rebar mill directly on the northern side of the Highlands County line in Frostproof is slated to create 250 new high-paying jobs, the grant application states. While not located in Highlands County, its proximity will have significant impact on Highlands and the surrounding region.
Nucor will be accessing its facility through Highlands County and it is expected that a number of new hires will be Highlands County residents.
An Oct. 11 letter of support of the grant effort from Duke Energy to Gov. Rick Scott states that Nucor’s nearly $250 million steel rebar mini mill, slated to be in operation in July 2020, will benefit both Polk and Highlands counties.
The location of Nucor and Sun Pure Holding will help attract new business to the area where there is additional vacant land along U.S. 27 and CSX’s rail, the Duke Energy letter states.
The regular meeting of the City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday.
