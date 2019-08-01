AVON PARK — Despite Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard’s suggestion to set a higher initial property tax rate, the City Council held steady with keeping the ad valorem tax at 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or .3 mills.
At Monday’s special City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard wanted the council to reconsider its June 22 decision to set the initial property tax rate at .3 mills
Barnard said he was not asking to raise the millage rate. He wanted to have the option of setting it at a maximum amount so after the City Council reviews the 2019-20 budget over the next month, the council can then decide whether or not to raise it.
“I think we have a fiduciary responsibility to all the citizens of Avon Park to look at the budget and the facts and figures before we decide,” he said.
Barnard said it is quite clear the city needs more employees to help keep the City of Charm the way the citizens want it to look.
“Last week we discussed the issues of trash and garbage and junk being picked up at curb side or vacant lots,” he said.
Also, there are some financial issues in the future including the extension of the water and sewer lines to the north, Barnard said.
The council needs to keep the option available to increase the millage if the city needs more funding, he said. “We do not need to tie the hands of our city manager who is trying to make a positive change in the city that we have all asked for this year.
“Over the last several years our city has declined to point where people and our citizens complained and complained and we didn’t have the people to take care of these issues,” he said.
Barnard made a motion, which was seconded by Mayor Garrett Anderson, to set the initial property tax rate at 1 mill.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said he knows, if the property taxes are raised, the city will find a way to spend that money. The biggest concern should be the pipeline to the north (utilities extension) and the city should seek assistance from the county on that project.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she didn’t want the “fluff and overages” from the practices of the past five years. The city has enough money in its fund balance, she added.
The City Council voted 3-2 against the motion to set the initial tax rate at 1 mill. Barnard and Anderson voted “yes.”
Barandas and Anderson want the citizens to pay higher taxes. It’s election time keep that in mind. The only decline is the supervisory failures from the top/down trickled to streets and garbage pickup. Just last week I saw four city trucks to change an outside light bulb. One person was working and the others were spectators.
