By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Areas of the Main Street Mall are decorated for fall thanks to the Avon Park Service Club and some businesses that have joined in on the effort.
The Avon Park Service Club is comprised of former members of the Avon Park Breakfast Rotary Club, which has disbanded.
Wally Randall said the AP Service Club was established in August with a focus on local efforts instead of national and international projects like Rotary does.
The Mall decorating effort on Sept. 14 involved about 10 of the club’s 13 members.
They put up fall decorations in front of about 11 businesses and City Hall, which has a country store and pumpkin patch themed decorations, Randall noted.
After the Service Club did its decorating, Randall said he noticed that three other businesses “jumped right in” to decorate for the fall.
“What we are focusing on is trying to revitalize interest in the downtown area and especially with opportunities coming up with businesses moving in and stuff like that,” he said. “I am under the impression that you don’t get a second chance to make a good first impression.”
