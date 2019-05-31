AVON PARK — DeShawn Johnathan Ishmael, 34, of Avon Park, was arrested on May 24 by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies after they investigated a domestic violence complaint from May 18.
Ishmael is being charged with domestic battery by strangulation, sudden snatching without a weapon, neglect of a child without great bodily harm, and obstructing justice in a third degree felony proceeding.
According the Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies arrived at a residence on Pineland Avenue in Avon Park in regard to a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, the victim said the altercation with Ishmael had escalated to a physical one.
The victim told the deputy Ishmael threw a gallon of milk at her and hit her in the chest with it. While the milk was still dripping off of her, the suspect allegedly choked her with his left hand. The victim reported having difficulty breathing when Ishmael was choking her, the report indicates. The deputy noted three scratches on the victim’s neck that corresponded with her statement.
The victim told deputies that Ishmael picked up a 1-year-old from his bed by the arms in a “forceful manner” and tossed the baby to the victim. The victim felt that if she was not paying attention, she would not have caught him.
The deputy wrote in the report that the child traveled the distance of about three feet from Ishmael to the victim and the baby could have gotten a “physical injury, or mental injury” from the fall if he had fallen.
The report indicates the victim tried to leave the house and tried to use her cell phone to call 911 but Ishmael snatched the cell phone away from her so she could not call for help. The victim made it to her car where she had another cell phone and she told Ishmael she was calling law enforcement and he allegedly told her not to. The report says Ishmael threatened the victim by stating he “would kill her.”
The suspect gave the phone back and walked away.
