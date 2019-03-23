AVON PARK — Dwayne Kenneth Harris, 55, of Avon Park, should not live in a glass house because he throws stones. He was arrested Saturday, March 16. Harris is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, weapon offense, missile into dwelling and vehicle; property damage criminal mischief; and burglary with assault or battery.
In the Highlands County sheriff’s arrest report, the victim told deputies she stepped outside the back of the residence at about 3 a.m. Harris allegedly forced his way into her home. The victim told Harris to leave and he didn’t.
The arresting deputy noted a small cut to the left side of the victim’s nose and a cut near her lip. The victim said the injury was due to Harris getting a push broom and striking her once he entered the residence. The deputy also noted the victim had a swollen bump on her cheek as well.
The report says when the victim ran outside to call for help, Harris allegedly grabbed a blanket, a shirt and other items.
The victim re-entered the home. Harris exited the home where he smashed a piece of concrete on the sidewalk and used the smaller pieces to throw and break three of the victim’s apartment windows glass and screens. The woman was inside the residence when the glass broke and was struck by either glass or concrete pieces, according to the report. Next, Harris allegedly threw concrete pieces at the victim’s car cracking the windshield and the back right passenger window shattered. The victim told deputies that she estimated the windows value at $1,200.
The arrest report shows that Harris was made aware of his Miranda rights. Harris did make a statement to the deputy however, it is redacted on the arrest report.
The Highlands County Clerk of Courts website shows Harris has had four other cases in Highlands County with the first being in 2008. The cases are for burglary, petit theft and failure to register as a career offender.
Harris was booked into the Highlands County Jail and bond has been set at $80,000.
