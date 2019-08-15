AVON PARK — Manuel Angel Alvarado, 37, of Avon Park, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday. Alvardo also goes by the street name “Mono.” He is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug possession.
According to the arrest report, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop for a driver with a suspended license. The stop was conducted at Stryker Road and U.S. 27. The arresting deputy wrote he smelled burnt cannabis when he pulled the car over and he asked the driver if she had anything illegal. The woman replied no, she did not. The woman said she “always smokes weed” in her car and so it holds a residual smell.
The deputy noted a Hispanic man, later to be identified as Alvarado, in the passenger side in the back seat. Thinking it was odd, the deputy thought Alvarado could have been destroying evidence. The deputy was suspicious and asked the driver to step out of the car and he gave her a citation for knowingly driving on a suspended license.
Alvarado stepped out of the vehicle without the deputy asking him to. Alvarado consented to being searched by the deputy. A Grizzly tobacco tin was found, according to the report.
Inside the tin, baggies were reportedly found that contained white residue, which would later field-test positive for methamphetamine. The suspect did make a statement but it was redacted on the arrest report.
The deputy also found aluminum rolled up and in Alvarado’s pocket, “consistent with the use and smoking of methamphetamine.”
In the vehicle, the deputy reportedly found a clear pipe with white residue in the backseat behind the front passenger seat.
Alvarado was arrested and taken to Highlands County Jail.
