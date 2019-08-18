AVON PARK — Jamar Thomas Hall, 26, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday evening stemming from an incident that took place on May 9. He is now facing three charges of selling marijuana, three charges of marijuana possession within 1,000 feet of a church and two charges of drug equipment possession. Hall's street names are Doo Doo or Thomas.
According to the arrest report furnished by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, its Special Operations Division performed a controlled buy on Willie Hawk Avenue, which was recorded on surveillance tape.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., an undercover detective made an allegedly illegal purchase of marijuana from Hall. The negotiated deal was for 2.8 grams for $20, the report shows. The deal went down within 1,000 feet of a church. The distance was measured out by a laser instrument.
The deputy who wrote the arrest report, indicated Hall was positively identified in the video.
Approximately 2:40 p.m. the same day, Hall sold 2.5 grams of marijuana to a pair of undercover detectives for $20, reports show. Deputies wrote in the arrest report that Hall was positively identified in the surveillance tape.
On June 13 at approximately 2:21 p.m., Hall was captured on tape once again selling cannabis to a pair of undercover detectives with the Special Operations Division. This time selling 2.6 grams for $20, reports show. The June 13 incident was also in the area of Willie Hawk Ave. in Avon Park and Hall's identity was verified on the surveillance tape.
Hall is in Highlands County Jail with a $64,000 bond. According to the Clerk of County Court website, Hall has an open case from February 2019 for possession of flakka, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
