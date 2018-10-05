AVON PARK — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated Theodore Allan Ross, 60, 1981 N. Cardinal Road in Avon Park, for possessing and downloading child pornography. Ross was taken into custody by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and is sitting in the jail on $200,000 bond. He faces 20 felony charges of possessing child pornography.
According to FDLE arrest records, a special agent searched the Child Protective System Database on Sept. 10. The database is a tool investigators use to find child pornography on Person to Person, or P2P, networks nationwide.
The special agent located the child pornography files via digital identifiers. The agent was able to determine the internet provider, CenturyLink, from the computer’s IP address, after entering the information through the MaxMind database, a geolocating system.
Jeremy Burns, a public information officer with FDLE, explained how some child pornographers are caught. He did not want to give away too many technical details but shared where some criminals get tripped up.
“Sometimes we (FDLE) get tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” he said. “Sometimes it is a neighbor that senses there is something wrong or sees and hears something that alarms them. Sometimes our tips come from local law enforcement; it just depends on the situation.”
On Sept. 11, the special agent was able to secure a search warrant for the CenturyLink account holder information.
On Sept. 12 , information was received from CenturyLink that the account was registered to a woman at the North Cardinal Road address with service going back to 2016. The computer IP in question was registered on Feb. 26, 2018.
On Sept. 27, the agent sent a search warrant to 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada who saw cause to sign the warrant.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and FDLE special agents arrived at the home where Ross was located. While agents searched the house, Ross was read his Miranda rights and he consented to an interview. The comments from the interview have been redacted from the FDLE arrest report.
Agents found a plethora of digital devices and a thumb drive that had “numerous images and videos depicting child pornography,” the report states.
According to the report, Ross admitted to “downloading and possessing child pornography” in his home. FDLE agents arrested Ross for 20 counts of possessing child pornography. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 29.
Additional charges are dependent upon completion of computer forensic examinations, according to an FDLE press release.
On the SanDisk thumb drive alone, the report says 10 images and videos were found; the images showed children engaged in sexual situations, as well as images involving sexual battery and children who appeared to be under the age of 5. Some children in the images were toddlers, according to a press release.
