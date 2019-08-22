AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was arrested last Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a woman with a hammer.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in Avon Park. According to reports, William Douglas Harris, 50, of Avon Park, made threats to harm the victim after she refused to sleep in the same room with him. The victim told deputies that she tried to go to sleep on the floor of the living room so that she didn’t have to sleep with Harris.
Harris told her that he was going to kill her and that “before the police get here, you’ll be dead,” reports said.
Harris then got up from the couch and allegedly retrieved a hammer from the back room. According to reports, Harris walked up to the victim with the hammer raised over his head and said, “you see this right here, I’m going to hit you in the head with the claw part.”
The victim, in fear for her life, got up and ran out of the house, reports state. Deputies found a hammer in the couch that the victim identified as the one Harris was holding.
Harris was charged with one count felony domestic aggravated assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.