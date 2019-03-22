AVON PARK — A 25-year-old Avon Park man has been charged in using physical violence to intimidate another man to not testify in the proceedings of a first-degree felony case.
Jamaree Shavon Nelson was charged Tuesday, after his arrest, with wearing a hood or mask on the street, obstructing justice/tampering in first-degree felony proceeding and battery causing bodily harm.
The victim reported that while he was at the GeoDev laundry mat on West Walnut Street on Sunday he was attacked by Nelson, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report.
While charging his phone, the victim said he noticed a shadow approaching him and when he turned around a black male wearing a mask was charging toward him, the report shows. The subject began striking him in the area of his head and face with a closed fist and slammed him to the ground multiple times.
The victim recognized the voice as Nelson and during the attack was able to remove the mask and see that it was in fact Nelson, according to the report.
The HCSO Tactical Anti-Crime Team located Nelson on Tuesday at 200 N. Anoka Ave., Avon Park where he was arrested.
Nelson was out on bail on previous drug charges that included: selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church or schools, trafficking in methamphetamine, drug equipment possession, manufacture or delivery, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
On another case, which shows charges on Wednesday, Nelson was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and drug equipment possession, manufacture or delivery.
He is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
