HARDEE COUNTY — A 38-year-old Avon Park man died late Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64 near Parnell Road in Hardee County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a 2006 Chrysler Sebring westbound on SR 64, just east of Parnell Road when, at about 11:27 a.m., the car traveled into the eastbound lane of the two-way road and into the path of a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia being driven by Denis Jaward Jr., 41, of Montgomery, Alabama.
The report indicates Jaward steered to the right to avoid a collision with the Chrysler, but the car hit the left side of the semi. The car began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction and came to final rest facing in an easterly direction in the westbound lane of SR 64, partially on the paved northern shoulder.
The semi came to a final rest on the southern grass shoulder with its trailer partially overturned on its right side.
FHP did not release the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.
The crash is still under investigation.
He will ne greatly missed he was a good man
