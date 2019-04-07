FROSTPROOF — Edward Parks, 79, of Avon Park died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on Friday night. Parks was involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and George Street. Traffic was tied up for a couple of hours.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Parks was driving a red 2017 Toyota Camry with his wife, Joanne Parks, as the passenger in the car. Joanne Parks received internal injuries from the wreck and was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in “fair condition,” the report said.
Courtney Denda, 26, of Hialeah, was diving a 2018 white Honda Civic. She was also taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in “good condition.”
The preliminary investigation shows the Parks’ Camry was traveling westbound on George Street while attempting to navigate a turn to the south on U.S. 27. When Edward Parks did that, deputies say he pulled out into the path of Denda’s car she was driving northbound on U.S. 27. The front of Denda’s car hit the driver’s side door of the Park’s car.
The report states everyone was wearing seat belts and there was no alcohol involved.
