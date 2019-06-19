FROSTPROOF — An Avon Park man died Monday morning after a rollover wreck put his truck upside down in an irrigation ditch in Frostproof.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews attempted CPR on 40-year-old Jared Thompson after pulling him from the wreck, but were unable to revive him.

The wreck took place at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday. Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call about a single-vehicle wreck on Old Avon Park Road in Frostproof, approximately a half mile north of East Oak Island Road.

The press release states that deputies believe Thompson drove his 2003 gray Ford F-350 flatbed work truck off the west side of the roadway, traveled through a shallow ditch and a wire fence, then rolled over into an irrigation canal upside down.

He was not wearing a seat belt, and deputies believe he may have been incapacitated and unable to get out of the partially-submerged truck cab.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies believe that Thompson may have had a medical episode, which caused him to run off the road. A press release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office states Thompson had a medical history consistent with seizures.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death, the release said.

His obituary with Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park states that he was born in Avon Park on Jan. 14, 1979, to James and Debbie Thompson.

A lifelong resident of Avon Park, Thompson was a member of First Baptist Church Avon Park, worked as a plumber working with Wayne Turner Plumbing, and loved his family, hunting, fishing, and Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Danielle Thompson of Avon Park; daughter, Olivia Thompson; son, J.D. Thompson; parents, James and Debbie Thompson; brother, Jamie Thompson of Avon Park; grandmother, Avy Nell Alexander; nephews, Kyle Thompson, Weston Thompson, and Dustin and Jacob Weber; and many special cousins.

Visitation will take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with services held 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Avon Park.

He will be laid to rest at Bougainvillea Cemetery.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments