AVON PARK — Samuel Martinez, 40, of Avon Park, is facing federal armed drug trafficking charges stemming from a March 12 arrest.
Martinez was charged by indictment of attempting to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release courtesy of U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan from the Southern District of Florida.
The original charges stem from the March 12 arrest in Highlands County where Martinez was charged with aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer, producing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, trafficking over 14 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
Several of Martinez’s charges had no bond, therefore he has been in Highlands County Jail since his March arrest.
As previously reported, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit went to an Avon Park hotel with a search warrant for Eduardo Garcia. When they entered the hotel room, Garcia was not there but Martinez was.
After having a hard time, deputies finally got Martinez to comply with getting on the ground and being handcuffed.
According to the Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Martinez had a gun and drugs in the room with him. Because of the items in plain sight, deputies asked for and received a new search warrant.
At the end of the search, the methamphetamine found weighed about 3.7 pounds, according to the report.
Martinez also violated his parole for a previous case involving methamphetamine. As of Feb. 22, 2017 Martinez was classified as a convicted felon.
“If convicted as charged, Martinez faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison,” Orshan said.
