AVON PARK — When Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a search warrant for a convicted felon, they allegedly found someone else in the room, but they did recover almost four pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm.
Samuel Martinez, 40, of Avon Park, was arrested by sheriff deputies on Tuesday, March 12. He was charged with aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer, producing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, trafficking of over 14 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
On Tuesday deputies learned that Eduardo Garcia, who had felony charges stemming from a previous case, was residing in a motel in Avon Park. A judge approved a search warrant.
However, when the deputies arrived, they found Samuel Martinez, not Garcia, in the motel room, the arrest report states.
Deputies reportedly announced that they had a search warrant and ordered Martinez to get to the ground, but Martinez refused to comply.
“It took multiple defensive tactics techniques by multiple officers to physically manipulate his hands behind his back to place him in handcuffs,” the arrest report states.
While the deputies were issuing the search warrant, they allegedly saw the following items in clear view: a clear bag with a large amount of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, a black semiautomatic gun, and several pieces of aluminum foil with burnt residue and a partially burnt pill.
Based on the items in plain view, the deputies requested a second search warrant to look for drugs, firearms, ledgers of drug transactions and cell phones.
“The total combined weight of the methamphetamine located [was] 1,682.6 grams (approximately 3.7 pounds),” the report states.
The motel, where the methamphetamine was located, was within 1,000 feet of an Avon Park church.
When the deputies queried Martinez’s arrest record, they were reportedly advised he had two active warrants for his arrest by the Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Martinez was also classified as a convicted felon as of Feb. 22, 2017.
Martinez is currently in jail on a total bond of $100,000.
