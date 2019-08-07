AVON PARK — A traffic stop led to drug changes against a 36-year Avon Park old man.

A Highlands County sheriff’s deputy with the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit was on patrol on Friday in the area of Winthrop Street and A. Miracle Avenue in Avon Park when a vehicle, with a large crack in the windshield, in front of the deputy’s vehicle failed to stop on or prior to the stop bar, therefore running the stop sign, a sheriff’s report states.

During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as James Redding Sr., the report shows. A sheriff’s K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, a glass cylindrical smoking pipe containing white residue was located in the driver-side door pocket, the report states. The residue field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Redding was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and/or use of drug equipment or paraphernalia.

He was being held Monday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $1,500.

