AP man killed when struck by train

The railroad crossing on State Road 17 just north of East Claradge Road where a 65-year-old Avon Park man was struck and killed by a train around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — A 65-year-old Avon Park man was killed when he stumbled into a moving train while he was walking along the train tracks near East Claradge Road and State Road 17.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, Alphasin Dieuveus of Avon Park, was released Tuesday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses on the train, an older black male that was walking northbound on the railroad track bed was observed stumbling in the bedrocks as the northbound train approached, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Dieuveus apparently stumbled into the train as it passed him.

He was pronounced deceased upon arrival of emergency services personnel.

An autopsy will be conducted, but it will take several weeks before a report is completed, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

}Anyone who has information about the accident or victim is asked to call Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments