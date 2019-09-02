AVON PARK — The Avon Park Executive Airport may be getting a new city staff position to run the daily operations of the facility in addition to the recent fixed base operator agreement that covers other duties.
At a recent budget workshop, Budget Director Rick Helms said the airport’s enterprise fund includes a manager position to attend to the day-to-day operations at the airport, which is currently handled by multiple people.
“It has even impacted the finance department. At certain times we have had to have an individual from the finance department to go out and do different things. When there was no one to open up in the morning and shut everything down in the evening, that individual has taken care of it.
“We are looking at adding a staff position at the airport.”
City Manager David Flowers confirmed to Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard that a couple was still serving as the fixed base operator at the airport.
Some of the duties of the FBO would changed to the airport manager, Flowers said.
“I was looking for somebody who could run the day-to-day and possibly do some marketing type of things to help attract businesses to come here just to let people know what kind of a little gem we have got out there with the airport,” Flowers said. “There is a lot of untapped potential there and I believe if we found the right person for that particular position we might be able to make a lot of things happen out there.
“It is a thought.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked if the airport manager would be doing that along with the people who were just hired? “I am not understanding the airport manager position.”
Flowers responded that the FBO was doing some of the fueling tasks and mowing. The manager position would have more responsibilities.
“We didn’t actually hire the FBO; we swapped out some office space for them to do those duties,” he said. “It is basically an idea right now. I really think we have got some potential out there.”
Barnard said he thought it was a great idea because the airport has been in the red (losing money) for a long time since the city doesn’t have a professional FBO out there.
With managing and marketing being part of the position, it could turn the airport into a profit-making enterprise, he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “If we increase the traffic out there, or more importantly increase the amount of businesses that are out there, it will eventually create enough critical mass that an FBO operator will want to take it on.
“It is unfortunately something that we have to do to get to that point. What we are doing right at the moment is not really getting us to where we need to go, so we need to do some more.”
Flowers warned that even by hiring an airport manager, it may take a few years to make the airport profitable.
