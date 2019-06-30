AVON PARK — Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard and Mayor Garrett Anderson believe more consistency is needed in the mowing and landscape maintenance of the green spaces maintained by the city.
Concerning Mall beautification, at Monday’s City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he noticed the city had a crew cutting the grass on the Mall and they did a fantastic job and it looks great. The sprinklers are up and running and that is great, he said.
“The one thing I did notice at the Community Center — the lawn, the grass — there hasn’t been any maintenance on it in probably a few weeks,” he said. “I don’t understand why if we are going out there and doing the Mall, why wouldn’t they turn around and do the Community Center, which is on Main Street.”
Barnard suggested that someone should be assigned to follow up on things like this to make sure they are taken care of.
“In the past you used to have people do this and we could even have a code enforcement person do this,” he said. “But, I just think it doesn’t look good that the Mall area looks great and then you look over at the War Dog Memorial and the grass is this high and hasn’t been maintained whatsoever.”
City Manager David Flowers said, “I will correct that. The only thing I could possibly offer as an excuse is the very erratic rain patterns that we have had in the last few weeks. We are past that now, but that was making it an absolute nightmare to try to mow because you don’t know when it is going to rain or for how long.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he has noticed with that crew in particular, they tend to skip areas going a good 4,000 feet and then all of a sudden there is 50 feet of edging that didn’t get done or weeds that didn’t get pulled and then they continue on for another 1,000 feet and things are great.
It is probably a difficult problem to solve unless there is someone there to oversee the work, he said.
Barnard asked if there is a manager for that department?
Anderson said something needs to be done to get it more uniform because even around the lake there are areas that are forgotten and it sticks out like a sore thumb.
