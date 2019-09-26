By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — With David Flowers’ resignation effective Oct. 18, the City Council will be tasked to find a new city manager.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday there will be a formal hiring process starting with a job opening announcement and the council will be seeking applicants for a certain period of time.
The applicants will be reviewed by the City Council during a “hiring meeting,” similar to what has been done in the past, and then council will select one, he said.
“David’s last official workday is Oct. 18,” Anderson said. “It is paramount that we get somebody in that position so we don’t have too much of a lapse time between city managers and try to find the best applicant that everyone can agree on.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Tuesday she will respect the majority vote on how to proceed in the city manager search.
Sutherland believes the City Charter has been part of the problem in retaining a manager.
“For years we have had issues with lack of control despite the voters believing we have it as a council,” she said. “Not being able to communicate with employees or them with council is a true hindrance.
“I barely ask how their day is going without worrying about a charter violation. Many of our employees are hesitant to voice concerns and perhaps changing our charter could help empower them.”
Sutherland likes how the City of Sebring has worked their way into a liaison-council member for each of its departments.
“Employees like having an advocate,” she said. “We don’t have that except through the union and if the union is not active, they have no collective voice.”
In the search for a new city manager, Sutherland said, “I will oppose anyone who believes the city should ignore fairness and transparency in the way we seek and hire employees. I refuse to step back into the past and recreate what has taken decades to undo.
“We are again in the realm of being recognized as the city where you have to know someone to get a job. That may be OK in the private sector, but not here.”
Sutherland explained the concerns she had with Flowers.
She said she had tried numerous times in private meetings and emails with the city manager to portray how current hiring practices ignored policies and lacked transparency.
“When I realized my concerns were rendered irrelevant, I took those concerns to council,” Sutherland said. As a group, the Council was able to redirect aspects of job advertisements more fairly for future applicants.
“Based on my previous experience of getting nowhere in private, I again brought an issue forward where the city advertised a position with extreme technical requirements in education and certifications only to have the one person that had zero technical education and zero requirements be the one hired,” she said.
Plus, the city is paying for that person to go to school to learn the job and will be getting certified while working, Sutherland said. The one attribute that favored the hired person is that they are family of an existing employee.
“I don’t believe this kind of favoritism is healthy for morale or the city’s image,” she said. “It shows extreme poor judgment.
“As a city we all struggle to keep our young people here. If we are going to hire zero-skilled workers and pay for them to go to school, then advertise that.”
If the city is only going to hire workers based on family ties — then advertise that so no one wastes their time, Sutherland said.
(2) comments
I totally agree....Again , it's not what you want for yourself..it's not about pointing out ...ridiculing it's simply saying give people a fair shot at a job opportunity ..
Anderson is wrong for rushing the hiring process. They should hire a firm to bring in a professional. Sutherland is right on the cronyism for unqualified and big pay positions which were created by Flowers. The city clerk required a BS degree and someone with a GED got the job while others were ignored. I wonder how Anderson and Barnard defend this type of unscrupulous and unethical conduct. What are the connections between the new city clerk and flowers. She did not meet the job requirement on education and so the hiring was wrong.
