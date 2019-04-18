AVON PARK — Two female Avon Park Middle School students have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping after they were taken into custody at school at end of the school day on Wednesday.
The two 14-year-olds were each charged with nine counts of criminal attempt to conspire capital felony (premeditated homicide) and three counts of criminal attempt to conspire third-degree felony (kidnapping).
{div class=”text_exposed_show”}A teacher at Avon Park Middle School noticed two students in her class acting “hysterical” while looking for a folder, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report. The girls were allegedly overheard saying they were going to be arrested as they tried to locate the folder by searching other students’ backpacks.
The teacher reportedly heard one of the girls say, “I’m just going to tell them it’s a prank if they call me or if they find it,” the report states. The teacher allegedly found the folder and saw a letter within it written about “guns.” The teacher notified the school resource deputy.
There were written plans in the folder to make contact with nine identified individuals, three of which the two described as picking up in a vehicle, transporting and killing, the report shows. Six other victims are named in the plans to be killed.
The plans state the suspects would obtain firearms and use the firearms to kill the victims, according to the report. The plans allegedly address the transportation of the victims’ bodies to other locations and their disposal, specifically burning and burying their bodies.
The plans were written in great detail, the report notes. The victims were contacted and wished to pursue charges in this case.
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and both teenagers were transported to the DJJ facility in Bartow.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said he wasn’t aware of the details of the case and did not know if the two students who were charged had access to any weapons.
When law enforcement is involved, the district is “hands off” until they have completed their investigation and then the district looks at all of the facts at that point and then makes recommendations and decisions based on all of those facts, he said. At this point the district does not want to interfere with the criminal investigation.
The district has been working hard to remind all the students and staff that if they see or hear something that is not right to report it, Lethbridge said.
This is an example where an individual heard something and that led to an investigation and it was determined to be at least a potential threat that needed to be looked at, he said.
It is a clear reminder for students and adults that everyone is responsible for what they say and write, Lethbridge said. “If we end up saying or writing things of a threatening nature then we can be held accountable for that.”
Avon Park Middle School administration responded to a parent’s comment on the district’s notice of the potential situation being posted the next morning (Thursday).
School administration stated, “the parents and families of those impacted were immediately notified. We are extremely grateful for our staff and the detectives who were here working well into the night (Wednesday) to ensure we would be ready to welcome students to a safe school this morning (Thursday).”
The Highlands News-Sun has obtained the names and mugshots of the suspects, but at this time we choose not to release them due to the fact they are minors. It has not been determined whether or not they will be charged as adults.{/div}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Way to go for this teacher's dilligent intervention! The teacher most likely prevented another mass murder in our public schools. Way to go, HCSO for acting in time. Taxpayer $ well spent! God be with the victim's, what a sick convoluted world we live in. [thumbup][thumbup]
I wonder when JHarris, Warren and their buddies will comment on this article. So, haven't heard about this going on in the "chilling" private Christian schools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.