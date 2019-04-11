AVON PARK — The most pressing issues have been resolved with the city’s upcoming project to extend its utility lines to service the northernmost area of Highlands County.
The utility project’s primary customer will be the Nucor steel rebar mill, slated to be in operation in July 2020, just on the north side of the Highlands/Polk county line.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday the city will seek a deposit agreement with Nucor for their water and wastewater connections to the city’s utilities that will be extended to the north near the Highlands/Polk county line.
The city was expecting a $971,500 grant from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund of the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) that would provide funding to extend the utility lines.
There was some confusion with Nucor believing the extension was solely their line, Anderson explained. There is a grant to build a waterline and wastewater line to that area and there is a business, Nucor, that wants to connect to that waterline. It is two separate issues.
At its Monday meeting, the City Council discussed moving forward with the DEO grant and extending the utilities to the area.
DEO agreed to modify the grant to include some of the engineering costs the city believed it would have to pay, which is a big plus for the city and cleared up a source of contention for the City Council, Anderson said.
At the March 25 City Council meeting, when the city had a pending engineering bill, Councilman Stanley Spurlock said he didn’t want the city to pay any money on the project until the city received the grant.
The City Council approved Spurlock’s motion to not spend any money on the utilities extension to Nucor until the grant is finalized. The vote was 3-2 with Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Brenda Gray voting no.
Anderson said that issue has been taken care of and he believes everything is “good to go and moving forward as fast as possible.”
Also, Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr provided an update on the City Council’s concerns with a Duke Energy transmission line that will cross Main Street to provide power to the Nucor micromill plant.
Buhr said the laws on utility easements are weighted heavily in favor of the utility companies so there is not much the city could do except to go to litigation, which could lead to a long delay in the Nucor project. It would be a no-win situation for the city.
“The best thing is to continue with the transmission line and make the best of it,” he said.
The line will cross Main Street along the old CSX train tracks east of the Avon Park Community Center. None of the 80- to 100-foot power poles for the line will be on Main Street.
