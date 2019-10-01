By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — A mediation session has been scheduled in a lawsuit against the City of Avon Park that cites carelessness and negligence in a traffic accident that injured a city resident.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 3 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court seeking damages in excess of $15,000.
An amended complaint was filed Feb. 14, which states on Sept. 7, 2017 around 11:50 a.m. Ninoshka Esther Sala was driving westbound on West Taunton Road at or near the intersection with Oleander Drive.
Seth Allen Helhuth Henderson did so carelessly and negligently drive, manage, maintain and operate a motor vehicle so as to cause a strike to the vehicle driven by Sala, the amended complaint states.
Sala sustained significant and permanent scarring or disfigurement, permanent injuries and severe injuries including head, neck, back, spine shoulders, arms, legs, knees joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves, soft tissues and body as a whole, the amended complaint states.
A Highlands News-Sun report from Sept. 8, 2017 states that a crash between an Avon Park Department of Public Safety vehicle and a car resulted in the car rolling over into a ditch.
The driver of the public safety vehicle was not inured. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, but authorities said she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, the news report stated.
The case is set to go to mediation at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Avon Park City Hall, 110 E. Main St. The mediator agreed upon is Michael A. Tonelli.
The order setting cause for mediation states all parties must personally appear at mediation. The physical attendance of the defendant is required along with a representative of the insurance carrier or business with full authority to negotiate on behalf of the party and have full settlement authority.
Sala is being represented by the Tampa law firm Christopher Ligori & Associates.
The City of Avon Park is being represent by Thomas William Arnst of Kelly Kronenberg Attorneys at Law.
