By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — City workers won’t be getting a cost of living adjustment this year, but the City Council earmarked funds for the vacation and sick leave buy back program.
At a recent City Council meeting, Interim Finance Director Danielle Phillips provided an employee listing showing raises that was prepared by former finance director Ricky Helms.
She adjusted it to show the projection of a cost of living adjustment (COLA) rate.
“I know there was discussion before on input on the budget for the COLA across the board,” Phillips said. “This gives gives you options to show you what we have if you were giving a COLA across the board. That would affect the union members.”
The other option is not to do a COLA at all and just let the step raises take effect as the union contract states. Another option is to provide a COLA for those not in a union and exclude the unions, she said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said everyone is getting a step raise and most of the new employees start out at a pretty high rate.
“I am not for giving a COLA because the step raises are already kicking in — everyone is getting a raise already and they just got 3% this past year,” Sutherland said. “Between last year’s 3%, if we gave another 3%, that is a 6% raise plus a COLA and you are going to end up having people with a 7% increase over the course of 12 months.
“That is not affordable. It sets a bad tone. We can’t afford that.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “I agree with that.”
Sutherland made a motion to put the contingency money, set aside for the cost of live increase, into buying back unused vacation and sick time, which wasn’t funded in the budget.
Barnard seconded the motion.
The City Council passed the motion by an unanimous vote.
