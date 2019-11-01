By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The City Council is almost ready to advertise for a finance director, but decided to wait on advertising to fill the financial analyst position.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Interim City Manage Kim Gay presented the revised job descriptions, suggested by council, for the current openings of finance analyst and director of finance.
“I believe there are still a couple of typos and a couple of things that need to be changed in them like the analyst would not report to the city manager, the analyst would report to the finance director,” she said. “We would like to put those out for advertisement as soon as you are ready so that when the new city manager comes on we will be moving forward.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said the advertisement for the finance analyst position calls for eight years of experience in government accounting.
Executive Administrative Assistant Suzie Gentry said the position also requires an associate degree.
Gray said she believed it should be a minimum of 10 to 12 years of experience with an associate degree.
Mayor Garrett Anderson had no problem with eight years.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said the city should wait until it has a finance director before advertising for the analyst position.
The finance director may want to make a lot of changes in the analyst job description, he said. “Let us get a director first and then go with an analyst and separate the two.”
The other council members agreed and were ready to advertise the finance director position, but then discussed the salary for the position.
The salary for the finance director position was set during the council’s workshops on the 2019-20 budget, Anderson said.
Council nor city administration remembered exactly what salary amount was set for the position.
Gentry said it was between $70,000 and $80,000.
Anderson said he did not want to guess what the amount was. He wants the exact number for the next council meeting.
Gentry said it was $75,000.
Gray asked to be sure about it and bring it back at the next meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.