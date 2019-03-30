AVON PARK — A nearly $1 million grant tied to job growth is slated to fund the extension of Avon Park’s water and sewer lines to the north to serve Nucor’s steel mill and other potential new businesses. The steel mill is slated to be in operation by July 2020.
But, concerns about city’s possible expenses on the project led to a lengthy discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said Thursday he does not want to spend any taxpayer dollars on a sewer and waterline for Nucor that comes out of the Avon Park coffers.
“I don’t think that is right and we don’t have a grant at this time,” he said. According to the grant, the city is responsible for any money it spends before the grant is finalized.
“I just don’t want to pay any money and we are already $53,000 or $56,000 into it and that is why I put a stop to it until we get the grant,” Spurlock said.
On Monday, the City Council approved Spurlock’s motion to not spend any money on the utilities extension to Nucor until the grant is finalized. The vote was 3-2 with Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Brenda Gray voting no.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Thursday that Nucor is promising at least 150 jobs created at its plant within the first three years.
Those jobs are tied to the $971,500 grant from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund of the Department of Economic Opportunity that will provide funding to the city to extend its utility lines.
The city will not receive all the grant money if those 150 jobs are not created, Sutherland noted. The city has a letter of intent for the grant, but it hasn’t been signed off yet and the city has not yet put out to bid the engineering for the project.
The city should have an agreement with Nucor so it would pay if the city has to reimburse the state’s grant money if the job creation numbers fall short, she said.
Some may believe the city has the grant so it shouldn’t charge anybody for the utility line extensions, but the city has spent millions in taxpayer dollars for its utility infrastructure to be in a position to extend its services, she said.
First it has to be determined if the city’s sewer system has the capacity to service Nucor and any further development to the north, Sutherland said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.