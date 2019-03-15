AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is performing a title search before making recreational improvements at Lake Tulane.
The city was initiating discussions with Highlands County to modify the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee’s agreement to remove improvements to Lake Tulane and redirect those funds to another recreational facility within the city.
City Manager David Flowers explained Thursday that the city is doing a title search to determine if the City of Avon Park owns the lakefront park at Lake Tulane or if it is part of the Avon Park Housing Authority.
The preliminary research shows it belongs to the city, but it is not known for sure until a full title search is done just to make sure, he said.
If it is owned by the city, it can go back to the RPAC agreement, Flowers said. The proposed improvements include new playground equipment.
Also, the City Council approved a resolution adopting a policy for the protection of individuals engaging in nonviolent civil rights demonstrations. The action was taken to bring the City of Avon Park into conformance with requirements of the recently awarded Community Development Block Grant.
Ronnie Jones, a civil engineer from Georgia, is the city’s new director of infrastructure overseeing all the public works functions. He started working for the city on Monday, Flowers said.
The City Council will have an ethics training session presented by Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4.
