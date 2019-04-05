AVON PARK — Aug. 2 will be an important date for the City of Avon Park concerning city elections.
It’s the last day of the two-week candidate qualifying period for mayor and one city council seat.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard have both stated they plan to seek another term in office.
City Clerk Manuel Cortazal said Aug. 2 is also the date by which the city must submit its final revised charter text to the Supervisor of Elections.
City Manager David Flowers has stated if there are no challengers in the city elections the City Charter revision referendum should be placed on the 2020 ballot, which is a presidential election and thus would have a greater voter turnout.
Anderson said the city’s internal deadline to finalize the Charter is either the end of June or the beginning of July.
“We wanted to have it done in plenty of time and I think we will,” he said. There will be discussion about the Charter at the next City Council meeting (Monday) and probably the next two meetings after that and it should be wrapped up by then, Anderson said.
The Charter revisions address city employee employment contracts and the interaction of City Council members with city employees.
Cortazal noted the City Charter specifies when the qualifying period for city elections will take place.
“The qualification period shall commence at 8 a.m. on Monday of the last full week of July, and shall end at 5 p.m. on Friday of the following week.”
So, this year the qualifying period starts on July 22 and ends on Aug. 2, he said. As long as the candidates complete the qualifying requirements by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, then their names will appear on the ballot.
In 2018 there was a total of seven candidates vying for three seats on the City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.