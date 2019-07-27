AVON PARK — Thus far, during the Avon Park election qualifying period, there are no challengers for mayor and a city council seat.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard have both filed for re-election.
Avon Park Executive Administrative Assistant Suzie Gentry said Friday that no one else has filed yet.
The qualifying period started Monday and will end on Aug. 2. As long as the candidates complete the qualifying requirements by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, then their names will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Barnard said recently, “I have had the honor and privilege to serve as deputy mayor and city councilman for the past three years. As promised, when you elected me in 2016, we removed the city manager, Julian Deleon, and we kept the Avon Park Fire Department.
“I am looking forward to continue serving our community for another three-year term to represent all the people of Avon Park.”
Anderson defeated three other candidates to be elected mayor in 2016. He had previously served as a councilman.
Candidate qualifying will be held at the City Clerk’s office. Candidates can pick up a packet with the documents to qualify at the Avon Park City Hall, Second Floor, 110 E. Main St., Avon Park, during the qualifying period: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday.
To qualify, the candidate must reside within the city limits for the past 12 months, be a legally qualified voter of the City of Avon Park and be current in all payments to the city.
Voter registration books, for the Nov. 5 election if needed, will remain open until Oct. 7. Questions about voter registration and Vote-by-Mail ballots should be directed to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections’ Office at 863-402-6655.
