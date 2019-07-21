AVON PARK — With a City Council seat and the mayor’s position up for re-election on Nov. 5, the qualifying period for Avon Park’s city elections starts Monday.
According to the Avon Park City Charter, “The qualification period shall commence at 8 a.m. on Monday of the last full week of July, and shall end at 5 p.m. on Friday of the following week.”
So, this year the qualifying period starts Monday and ends on Aug. 2. As long as the candidates complete the qualifying requirements by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, then their names will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard have both stated for a long time that they plan to seek another term in office.
Anderson confirmed Thursday that he plans to seek another term.
City Clerk Manuel Cortazal said no one yet has picked up a candidate’s packet.
“In fact you can pre-qualify; you can file your papers ahead of time; you don’t have to wait for the qualifying period,” he said. “It was something we didn’t realize, but Penny Ogg [supervisor of elections] told us there is a provision that allows folks to come in early, but no one has come in, at least not yet.”
