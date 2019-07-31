AVON PARK — By a 3-2 vote the City Council approved a 40% increase in the fire assessment, which raises the annual residential fee from $80 to $112.
At Monday’s special City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard spoke in support of the fire department and increasing salaries so they can keep their firefighters and not lose them to other departments.
“I thought about this for awhile and I came to the conclusion that I would like to make a motion that we increase the assessment by 30%, which would be $24 dollars more for residential, which is $2 a month,” Barnard said.
When no one offered to second the motion, Mayor Garrett Anderson seconded the motion for discussion.
Since 2017 when the rates were lowered, the annual fire assessment has been $80 per residential dwelling; commercial at 4.3 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at .7 cents per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 1.8 cents per square foot.
Fire Chief Andy Marcy said the department will be a little under budget this year and it is close to being fully staffed now.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked if there was no increase in its budget for 2019-20, would the department be within its budget.
Marcy responded, “Probably not, because I have requested a few things.” The department has outdated air bottles and equipment that needs replacing.
The City Council voted down the motion for a 30% increase by 3-2 vote with Barnard and Anderson voting “yes.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland made a motion to increase the fire assessment by 40%. Barnard seconded the motion.
She said a fire assessment increase would be less of an impact on businesses than a property tax increase and would be a more equitable increase because everybody pays it.
Anderson said he agreed that the fire assessment is a more fair way of raising revenue because everyone pays it.
Sutherland asked what was the city’s highest residential rate?
Finance Director Rick Helms said it was $165, which he remembers because he paid that assessment.
Barnard said he remembers paying that and he though it was a great deal.
The motion for a 40% increase passed by a 3-2 vote with Gray and Councilman Stanley Spurlock voting “no.”
The 40% increase results in the following: commercial at 6 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at 1 cent per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 2.6 cents per square foot.
