By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A recount was conducted Friday afternoon on one of the Avon Park City Charter amendments that was approved by a margin of only one vote in Tuesday’s city election.
The vote on Ballot 1 was 407 “yes” votes to 406 “no” votes and the Supervisor of Elections Office reported Friday afternoon that the vote remained the same following the recount.
Also, there were three early voting ballots that were under review due to signature issues. All three have been rejected and will not count after Thursday’s review by the city’s Canvassing Board.
Ballot 1 amends a section of the charter to clarify that council members’ compensation may include compensation other than money.
Assistant Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said Friday morning the three early voting ballots that had signature deficiencies were discussed and decided upon. Basically all three of them were rejected and the Supervisor of Elections website has been updated to show that all the vote by mail ballots are current.
The recount of Ballot 1 started at 2 p.m. Friday and concluded around 3:30 p.m.
Healy had said running 800 ballots doesn’t take long, but they would go from a machinery count to a manual recount. The 66 under votes had to be looked at individually.
Eight other charter amendments were approved by voters and one was voted down — Ballot 11 was an amendment to eliminate investigations by City Council.
All the results of the Avon Park election are official and final and have been posted on the website of the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections at votehighlands.com.
Also, Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard, who were re-elected in Tuesday’s election, will both be sworn into their second three-year term in office at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the City Council. The council meeting was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday due to Monday being the Veterans Day holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.