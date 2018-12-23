AVON PARK — Timothy Daniel Kiker, 40 and Stacey Renee Dutcher, 47, both of Avon Park were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 17 by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for misrepresenting themselves by performing the duties of a licensed contractor without being licensed.
They share identical charges, which are performing a mold assessment without a license, engaging in a contract without pollution storage system, larceny less than $10,000 on a victim 65 years or older and fraud of under $20,000.
In November, the Senior vs. Crime unit received a complaint from a senior citizen against Stacey’s Pro Painting LLC. They turned the complaints over to detectives to investigate for criminal violations. They found them.
The victim provided deputies with several quotes from Stacey’s Pro Painting and some also had c/o Tim Baldwin Construction on them. The quotes had work that would need a special license or permits.
The first bid was not dated. It was for removing of dado, the lower part of a wall, because there was mold and spraying it with a mildicide. The report did not give a dollar amount on this bid.
Another bid dated July 26 was for reconstruction areas where the mold was and reinstalling cabinets, toilet and flooring with plumbing to be included for $5,700. That bid had Stacey’s Pro Painting and c/o Baldwin Construction Co.
According to the report, a separate quote dated Aug. 8 stated “resubmission for ‘mold rebuild’ — original price, $5,700 — includes re-installation of electrical and plumbing — $9,400.”
Another Aug. 8 bid was for Stacey’s Pro Painting and Baldwin Construction for more mildicide treatments for $7,375.
Detectives noted Kiker’s signature did not match at times; he sometimes signed Baldwin. On Nov. 28, deputies attempted to reach the pair but neither one answered the phone even though both phones belonged to Dutcher.
The victim told deputies he paid the couple about $10,000 but they still harassed him to pay more. The victim also told detectives that Dutcher originally introduced Kiker to him as Timothy Baldwin. The victim was able to pick out Dutcher and Kiker out of at least two lineups.
Kiker has had many court cases in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts since 1997, which include many traffic violations including driving on a suspended license, battery and theft.
Dutcher also has many cases in the Clerk of Courts website, from 2005 to 2015, mostly for traffic/vehicular violations and domestic cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.