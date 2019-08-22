Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories looking at restaurant inspections. We have broken it down into two categories: fast food restaurants and sit down restaurants. We will write a story for each local municipality for each category. This story takes a look at fast food restaurants in Avon Park. Because there are so many fast food restaurants in Avon Park, there will be a second story appearing in a future edition to cover the remaining facilities.
AVON PARK — There is certainly no shortage of places to eat in the City of Charm. Just looking up the fast food restaurants for the inspection reviews turned up more than a dozen.
The Division of Hotels and Restaurants is the section of the Department of Business & Professional Regulation that conducts the surprise inspections throughout the year. Inspectors may give the operator time to fix an issue on site if the problem is simple enough.
If needed, a follow-up inspection will be performed to ensure deficiencies have been corrected. Inspectors can also close down a restaurant if the problem poses a threat to the public.
The DBPR inspections are done throughout the year and may have widely varying dates. The most current inspection information is being used in this article.
The inspections have different levels of violations based on the potential health threat to customers: high priority, intermediate and basic violations. This article will include restaurants that have high priority violation(s). Those establishments without any violations will be noted as well.
The DBPR website cautions its readers that restaurant violations can change at any given time and could have more on one day than another.
“Each inspection report is a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection,” the site said.
Two fast food restaurants had no violations at all on their recent inspection reports: Yums Chinese Restaurant at 1022 U.S. 27 South, and Dunkin’ (Donuts) at 201 U.S. 27.
Hungy Howies #3010 at 1052 U.S. 27 South had its latest routine food inspection on March 6. Its two high priority violations were for ready-to-eat food marked with a date that exceeded seven days after it was opened. The inspector noted cut tomatoes and shredded cheese exceeding seven days after opening, although the operator said the tomatoes were cut within 24 hours.
“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition, observed cheese marked longer than seven days,” the report states about the second high priority violation.
One intermediate violation and five basic violations were found. The inspector marked the report as “Met Inspection Standards.”
China Wok at 1575 U.S. 27 North was last inspected Oct. 24, 2017, according to the DBPR website. China Wok came away with one high priority violation: raw chicken and shrimp was stored on a shelf above cabbage in the walk-in cooler, according to the report.
The report shows the violation was fixed onsite, however it is a repeat violation. The report also shows two intermediate violations and four basic violations; some were corrected onsite and one was noted to be a repeat violation with the build-up of food debris, dust/dirt on surfaces that food does not come into contact with. The report shows the restaurant “Met Inspection Standards.”
McDonalds #7752 at 339 U.S. 27 South also “Met Inspection Standards” on March 6. The popular restaurant had one high priority violation, which was corrected onsite after the inspector educated the operator and staff member.
The inspector wrote that an employee wiped his face and put clean gloves on without washing his hands. The restaurant had one intermediate and two basic violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.