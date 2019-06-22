AVON PARK — The Memorial Drive roundabout is nearly done, except for gas lines.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said Tuesday before the Board of County Commission meeting that they are practically done with the roundabout meant to cap the northern end of Sebring Parkway Phase 3.
However, when the natural gas utility moved its supply line, it didn’t move enough of the line deep enough to keep it out of the way of bulldozers and expected traffic load on the roadway and traffic circle.
Howerton said the line has to be 36 inches deep, but 200 feet of the line is under just 12 inches of soil in the middle of a newly-dug drainage ditch.
If not for the ditch, it could stay put, but the project needs the ditch where it is, and the line will need to be reburied deeper.
Green and Howerton said they are working with the natural gas company to get crews back to move the lines deeper. Howerton said it will be a couple of weeks, perhaps early July, before that work will start.
He feels certain that they are working on other projects, which will hold them up, for now.
County Commissioner Don Elwell, District 2, toured the work site and the length of Phase 3 this week after Tuesday and spoke about the matter on social media.
He said he drove the 4.3-mile length of Phase 3 at 4 mph, which he joked would probably stand as a record for the slowest speed ever driven on that road, once it’s open later this year.
The northern end of Phase 3 has a set of small hills with 4.3% grade over 2,000 feet of distance, Howerton said. They’re designed for 45 mph, the planned speed limit for the road.
Cars could drive faster than that, and the hills would not cause cars to jump off the pavement. However, Howerton said the hills obscure drivers’ view, and they won’t have time to stop for an obstruction if they go any faster than 45 mph.
Howerton has said the plan is to complete both the Memorial and Sebring roundabouts prior to finishing the length of the road, to ensure the junctions are fully functional and that motorists have had a chance to acquaint themselves with the workings of roundabouts.
“As soon as we finish Memorial (roundabout), we’ll start on the Sebring roundabout,” Howerton said. He expects that to be sometime in August.
That location has 8,000-10,000 cars pass through it each day. The county will give two or three weeks of warning with posted signs, but after that, drivers will need to find other routes during construction.
Howerton estimates that roundabout will take six to eight weeks to build.
“There’s very little utilities to deal with,” Howerton said. “I think that one will go pretty quick.”
The Florida Department of Transportation has promoted roundabouts and traffic circles as alternatives to signalized intersections, for their ability to keep traffic flowing and to function despite power outages after thunderstorms and hurricanes.
For single-lane roundabouts, like the one on Memorial Drive, motorists must stop and yield to traffic already on the circle, then turn right and follow the circle to the street where they want to go, signaling exits before turning off the circle.
A two-lane circle is slightly more complicated, but motorists who obey a few rules should be able to navigate it without trouble, according to FDOT.
Motorists are advised to:
• Slow down and stop before entering the circle.
• Choose your lane according to where you will exit.
• Yield to traffic already on the circle.
• Do not pass anyone on the roundabout.
• Watch for pedestrians and cyclists.
• Yield/pull over for emergency vehicles.
Pick a lane before entering a two-lane circle, FDOT advises. What follows are some tips on which lane to take.
Right turn
To take the turn at the immediate right, it’s best to enter from the outside lane so you can leave the roundabout in one smooth motion.
Going straight
You can use either lane as you enter a roundabout to go to the road on the far side of the roundabout, as long as you obey the rule to stay in your lane until it’s time to exit. Always signal when you exit to let others know what you are doing.
Turn left
To make what would be a left turn at a traditional crossroads, the best advice is to enter from the inside lane, keep to the inside lane, and exit three-quarters of the way around. It prevents conflicts with those turning right. Always signal your exit.
U-turn
As with a left turn, the safest lane for a U-turn, is the inside lane. Make sure to signal your entrance and exit, yield to traffic on the roundabout and do not enter directly in front or behind other traffic. Keep a good distance.
