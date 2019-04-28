AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will take another cautious step before accepting a donated property and house at 18 E. Pine St.
Jerry Brokaw approached the city more about year and a half ago offering to donate his wood-frame house and property.
Council voted in March 2018 to accept the donation, but the closing never took place while environmental concerns also delayed the transfer of the property to the city.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said the City Council accepted the donated building/property in March 2018.
Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr reviewed an 11-page agreement and suggests the city still proceed with a phase I and phase II environmental study of the property, Flowers said.
Flowers said he did not know how much that would cost; he has left messages with out-of-town firms that conduct those studies. The concern is with the underground storage tank that is a propane tank with a visible spout. An environmental engineer said there are fewer concerns with propane compared to petroleum products.
“Since that is a propane tank I think we may not have that same level of concern for at least the phase II [study],” he said.
The transfer of the property was never closed, he said. It is still owned by Mr. Brokaw.
Buhr said knowing that it is a propane tank removes one concern that he had, which was the cost of removing the tank because it is unlawful to have an abandoned underground petroleum storage tank. They have to be removed or remediated.
Flowers said he will seek bids to determine the cost of a phase I environmental study of the property to “go forward with this.”
A use for the property has not been determined.
At previous council meetings it was noted that the house was in poor condition and would likely be removed possibly to make way for parking space for the downtown.
