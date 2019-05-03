AVON PARK — The city is seeking applicants for a new Community Redevelop Agency Board as the City Council restructures its CRA framework.
The city is giving notice to those who work or live in Avon Park about “an exciting opportunity for you to serve on the new board of the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency (APCRA),” which is a separate public entity created by the City Council.
Its function is to implement and support redevelopment activities in specific areas. The agency’s main focus is the elimination of slum and blight and to support and promote economic development in the three CRA districts — Main Street, Airport and Southside.
The APCRA serves the community through grants, events and business development, according to the notice from the city.
The city’s CRA format for many years included an advisory board for each of the three CRA districts that made recommendations that went before the CRA Board, which was comprised of the members of the City Council.
Some council members believed the advisory boards had little authority or voice in matters and that having both advisory boards and the CRA Board (often called the “mothership”) was cumbersome and lengthened the time it took to get approval for any agenda items.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she believes the chairperson from each CRA advisory board should be on the new CRA Board because they know the history and background of their respective CRA districts.
“I am assuming that the chair’s still want to serve,” she said. “We still have a ways to go. I don’t think it is going to be a done deal within a month; it might be a bit longer than that depending on state statutes and process.”
The issue of establishing the new CRA Board should be on the agenda of the next CRA meeting, which may be held at 5:30 p.m. May 13, Sutherland said.
Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr will have some answers at the next CRA meeting about the composition of the board in accordance with the statutory requirements, she said.
Anyone expressing an interest in serving on the new APCRA Board, should contact City Clerk Manuel Cortazal via email: mcortazal@avonpark.cc.
