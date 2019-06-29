AVON PARK — Avon Park has been searching for another special magistrate to handle code enforcement hearings.
The City Council selected one of the two proposals it received from individuals at law firms who submitted their qualifications and fee requirements.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers recommended the city contract with Seth Benton Claytor of the Boswell & Dunlap law firm of Bartow, which had a slightly lower rate and slightly closer location.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he likes the Boswell & Dunlap law firm, but technically they have a lawsuit against the city.
“I just realized that this morning and didn’t have a chance to evaluate whether that would be an issue for them or not,” he said. The firm is not suing the city, but is involved in a foreclosure of a property that has liens from the city.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland noted in that proposal, Claytor/Boswell charge $100 for each appearance for travel plus $175 per hour so it is more expensive than the other proposal.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said in the proposal from Thomas Thanas of the Dye Harrison firm, Bradenton (charging $190 per hour) they are not billing for travel time and in the Claytor/Boswell proposal there are other fees for other people, which could add up to more money than the Dye Harrison firm.
Council weighed the costs of each firm.
Buhr said they are both good firms.
Barnard recommended Thanas because there would be no charge for office work.
Sutherland said she would choose Thanas because he was a circuit judge and city attorney (in Illinois).
She said this looks like a retirement job for him and pointed out he has an extensive background.
Barnard added Thanas was also a city manager (of Joliet, Illinois).
Sutherland said, “He knows a little bit of everything and he is familiar with city operations ... he will be familiar with code enforcement and that is really what we are looking for.”
The City Council voted unanimously to select Thanas to serve as a magistrate for code enforcement hearings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.