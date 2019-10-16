By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Seven have been selected for the citizens selection committee that will be part of the process in choosing the next city manager.
The city sought names and brief bios for those who wanted to serve on the committee.
Mayor Garrett Anderson had recommended the committee when the city was starting its most recent city manager search.
At Monday’s council meeting, Interim City Manger Kim Gay said Brad Haislip had withdrawn.
Huston Foy Hall told the City Council he was withdrawing his name from consideration.
That left a list of seven, which was the number that council originally sought for the committee.
There was discussion on if the citizens committee would narrow the list of applicants for the City Council to choose from.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland and Councilwoman Brenda Gray said they wanted to see all the applications.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said it was an advisory committee providing input, but the City Council would not be limited or bound by any decisions of the committee.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said this would make the committee’s efforts meaningless.
Anderson said, “The more the merrier,” in the selection process.
The following were on the list of applicants for the committee: Roger Gurganus, Tonya Marshall, Gaylin Thomas, Warren West, Tim Devlin, Gerald Snell and StanleyMerantus.
Sutherland made a motion to accept the seven applicants for the committee, but to also consider additional members if the city receives more applicants. Anderson seconded the motion, which was approved by an unanimous vote.
More than 70 have applied for the Avon Park city manager position with the six-week period for accepting applications ending on Nov. 15.
