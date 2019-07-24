AVON PARK — Setting the initial property tax rate entailed much discussion at Monday’s Avon Park City Council meeting leading to an end result of no change from the current tax rate of 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or .3 mills.
Finance Director Rick Helms said if the millage rate was set at 2 mills it would generate an additional $590,964 in ad valorem tax. The current .3 mill generates about $90,000.
City Manager David Flowers said with an increase to 2 mills the city would not have to borrow from its enterprise fund to balance its budget. It would be generated from the ad valorem taxes instead of from the water and sewer revenue.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the initial property tax rate should be set at the maximum amount the city would be considering, because it can go down, but it is very difficult to increase it.
City Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked what the maximum was?
Helms replied, 10 mills is the maximum, but that would be too high. He reminded council of the suggested rate of 2 mills.
“If you were to set it at .3 mills, that takes away any options that you would have at your public hearings because there would be no way that you could increase it without going back and sending out individual notices to every property owner in the city limits,” he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked if he knew what millage rate would be needed for the city’s budget?
Helms said at 2 mills Avon Park would still have the lowest rate in the county.
Flowers said he doesn’t want to raise taxes, but city services have to be maintained.
The City Council voted against setting the initial property tax rate at 2 mills. It was a 4-1 vote with Anderson voting “yes.”
Then the City Council voted 3-2 to keep the property tax rate at .3 mills with Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voting “no.”
