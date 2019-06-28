AVON PARK — Stacy Wilburn Carroll III, 39, of 3162 Holiday Beach Drive, was arrested on Tuesday by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies who specialize in investigating and tracking sex offenders.
Carroll was booked on nine counts of failing to register as required by a sex offender and two counts of sex offender violations in reporting name or residence.
Carroll was subsequently charged on Wednesday with resisting an officer, obstruction without violence; fleeing or eluding police without regard for safety or property; possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams; and possession of drug equipment.
Carroll is being held in the county jail without bond.
According to arrest reports a deputy noted that between August 2016 and April 2019, the suspect registered as a permanent resident of the county 29 times with the Sheriff’s Office. Each time Carroll registered, he would have been reminded by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement forms that he had to follow the warnings and reminders contained within the forms.
The report says a “temporary residence” must be reported if Carroll is staying overnight for three days or more. Furthermore, if he were to have a temporary residence, his driver’s license must match the address. Carroll would have had 48 hours to make the change. Failing to register is a third-degree felony. Giving false information or omitting facts is also a third-degree felony.
The deputy reported he had tried to visit Carroll at his address but only connected with Carroll half of those times. The deputy said he had become suspicious that Carroll had another home, or temporary address.
The report shows the deputy went to a house on Percy Avenue, which belongs to a girlfriend of Carrolls. It was empty. The deputy spoke with a neighbor who said Carroll sleeps over three to four times a week.
In another instance, the deputy caught up with Carroll at another residence. He was not placed under arrest and did talk to the deputy, however the statement was redacted on the report.
Carroll was adjudicated guilty for a lewd and lascivious act on a child of 15 years of age in 2002.
Carroll has many cases listed on the county’s Clerk of Courts website.
