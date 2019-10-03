By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — It will be the second special City Council meeting in three days with tonight’s meeting set to address three issues including waiving the hiring process/background check for the interim city manager.
Mark Schrader was selected at Monday’s special council meeting to serve as the interim city manager after council voted to accept David Flowers’ resignation immediately. Flowers had planned to work through Oct. 18 as city manager as approved by council at the Sept. 23 regular meeting.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and City Attorney Gerald Buhr called for the special meeting at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss waiving the hiring process/background check for Schrader and to set a date for Halloween Trick or Treat.
Anderson said Tuesday that a background check typically takes between three and five days.
Flowers was told to leave immediately so that left the city without a city manager, Anderson said. He expects the background check to be done by the time of the special meeting, but if it is not, that would be the issue at hand to see if the council is willing to waive that requirement or not.
Also on the agenda, Anderson noted, there is a requirement for a trim notice that needs to be approved by council and they will be setting the date for trick or treating.
The meeting’s agenda states that traditionally the last Saturday of October, from 6-8 p.m., has been the city’s date and time for trick or treating. Anderson said Saturday is a good day because the kids are out of school and on Thursday, the traditional day for Halloween, there will be a little bit more traffic so it is probably safer to do it on Saturday.
“My main thing is to try and get something and set it into perpetuity so we don’t have to continually have meetings and everybody can count on it being a certain day,” he said. That way, the chamber of commerce can advertise it and all the different groups who want to celebrate can do so.
The trick or treating date for Lake Placid is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 and for Sebring it is 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Let's get this done .......I would like to see and hear an official apology for the way Mayor Anderson has conducted himself over the last few meetings. As a mayor he truly sets the tone for the council and he clearly has demostrated a lack of professionalism that no mayor should display. The undertone comments need to stop and the childish behaviors belong in a nursery School not on the board of AP City Council. If he is unable to see the true intent of his peers than he truly should consider why he even ran for the seat.
