AVON PARK — A special City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 30 to discuss Christmas holiday preparations for the downtown.
City Manager David Flowers said there will be discussion on whether or not the city wants to purchase decorations for the light poles and talk the about Mall decorations, which different civic groups have done in the past.
It is a workshop meeting to discuss how we want the Mall and the downtown area to look at Christmas time, he said.
Highlands New-Sun asked if there a proposal, idea or budget related to decorating the downtown or is there a good deal available to try to do something more elaborate this year?
Flowers responded there will be discussion on which way the city wants to go. The City Council wants to do it now so they don’t wait to the last minute to decide. There are no proposals or plans at this time.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there are a few people who have some ideas and maybe would like to see a higher level of involvement from the City on Christmas decorations and holiday decorations.
The meeting will give them an opportunity to voice their opinion and for Council to see what the people want, he said.
“I know last year we budgeted a little bit higher level particularly for Christmas and there should be some room in there for the same this year,” Anderson said. “I have a feeling it is a more of a ‘going forward’ type thing and looking for future plans and not necessarily for this year. We just want to see where the people want to take it and how much they really want us to spend on these sorts of things”
Last year the City budgeted between $5,000 and $10,000 for the holiday decorating, he said.
City employees put up some decorations last year, Anderson said. In previous years, there was an organization and mostly Anna Marie Feeney who did a lot of work with her volunteers.
“I know that it had declined quite a bit in the past decade and people were just looking to revive that and get back to what we used to do in decades past,” he said.
